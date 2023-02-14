The Conversation: House Speaker Saiki on proposed Kakaʻako development; 'Elixir of Love' opera spreads Valentine's Day spirit
- Hawaiʻi House Speaker Scott Saiki discusses a bill to allow OHA to develop residential units in Kakaʻako Makai
- Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth shares his priorities for the new year and the work he's doing with lawmakers
- Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair turns our attention to top ocean resource officials rolling back former Gov. Ige's "30x30" conservation goal in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon gives a snapshot of midwifery in the islands and a bill looking to define traditional birth attendant licensing laws | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre General Director Andrew Morgan talks about the upcoming 'Elixir of Love' production, the first in 15 years to be designed and built by locals