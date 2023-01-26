The Conversation: Lt. Gov. talks expanding broadband; Local actors memorialize poet Dunbar
- Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke discusses federal funding and logistical challenges for increasing broadband internet across the state
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow looks at priorities for Hawaiʻi lawmakers faced with addressing the state's housing and homeless crises
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell talks about the state of the judiciary in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Executive Collaborative Climate Coalition members Jeff Mikulina and Chris Benjamin discuss businesses, nonprofits, educational institutions, and counties pledging to reduce carbon emissions
- Director Derrick Brown and actress Shervelle Bergholz share the story behind the two shows honoring poet Paul Lawrence Dunbar at TAG - The Actors Group