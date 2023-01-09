The Conversation: U.S. Rep. Tokuda ready to work; How local seaweed will help lower cow methane
- U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda on her first official day in office and getting ready to work for Hawaiʻi's families
- Don Chapman, author of Mauna 'Ala, Hawaii's Royal Mausoleum: Last Remnant of a Lost Kingdom, explores the history of the tomb where Hawaiʻi's ali'i are buried
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair looks closer at the state's struggle to meet a deadline to reduce leased office space in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Symbrosia Founder Alexia Akbay and Science Officer Miguel Olaizola share the potential of an additive made from seaweed that can reduce methane from cattle as we kick off Aquaculture Week
- HPR reporter Jayna Omaye details the return of more cultural festivals| Full Story