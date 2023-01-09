Author explores the history of the tomb where Hawaiʻi's ali'i are buried

Kamehameha, Kalākaua, Ka’iulani — the tombs of Hawaiʻi’s royal families can be found in Nu’uanu. It's a 4-acre site across from the historic Oʻahu Cemetery that will be the final resting place for Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, who died on Dec. 11. The Conversation spoke with former Midweek columnist Don Chapman, who wrote a 2004 book about the history of the cemetery — "Mauna ‘Ala, Hawaii’s Royal Mausoleum: Last Remnant of a Lost Kingdom."

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 9, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.