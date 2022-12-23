The Conversation: State looking to invest in Hilo Medical Center; Homesharing potential solution for housing crunch
- Hilo Medical Center CEO Dan Brinkman discusses health care needs for East Hawaiʻi residents and how it would use the state's proposed $50 million investment
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra shares how removing the tanks at the Navy's Red Hill fuel storage facility could pose more risks than just leaving them in place in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote shares how far some specialists with the Plant Extinction Prevention Program will go to save native species | Full Story
- Homesharing Hawaiʻi Director Martha Ross and volunteer Caroline Kunitake explain how home sharing can help individuals, frequently seniors, impacted by the high cost of rent and prevent social isolation
- University of Hawaiʻi botanist Celia Smith discusses her research focused on how cesspools near shorelines impact limu growth as we end our week-long Limu Series