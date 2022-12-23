Hilo Medical Center eyes expansion with $50M from Gov. Green's executive budget

Early this week, Gov. Josh Green announced his budget priorities, which include an emphasis on health care. Hawaiʻi's health care worker shortage has only deepened with the pandemic. The Green administration's executive budget supports a $50 million investment to help Hilo Medical Center on Hawaiʻi Island.

Dan Brinkman, CEO of the hospital under the Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation, joined The Conversation live to talk about the health care needs of residents and visitors. The hospital, built in 1985, is eyeing a new building to expand its intensive care unit and overall bed space.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 23, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.