Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: HTA mishandling contract hearings; Maunaloa and Kīlauea eruptions on pause

By Catherine Cruz,
Savannah Harriman-PoteRussell Subiono
Published December 13, 2022 at 1:51 PM HST
maunaloa 1213.jfif
USGS Volcanoes
/
Twitter
USGS announces that Maunaloa has stopped erupting on Dec. 13, 2022.
  • State Senator Donovan Dela Cruz, the Chair of the State Senate Ways and Means Committee, discusses the recent hearings over the botched awarding of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority marketing contract
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra details the latest outcry over the military's failure to disclose toxic chemicals found in one of its water samples this year in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • U.S. Geological Survey geologist Matt Patrick shares what it might mean now that both the Maunaloa and Kilauea eruptions have stopped
  • Hawaiʻi Island backcountry hiker Kawika Singson talks about his experiences hiking the Maunaloa area and his relationship with the mountain
Tags
The Conversation Hawai'i TourismMaunaloaenvironment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes