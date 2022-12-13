The Conversation: HTA mishandling contract hearings; Maunaloa and Kīlauea eruptions on pause
- State Senator Donovan Dela Cruz, the Chair of the State Senate Ways and Means Committee, discusses the recent hearings over the botched awarding of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority marketing contract
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra details the latest outcry over the military's failure to disclose toxic chemicals found in one of its water samples this year in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- U.S. Geological Survey geologist Matt Patrick shares what it might mean now that both the Maunaloa and Kilauea eruptions have stopped
- Hawaiʻi Island backcountry hiker Kawika Singson talks about his experiences hiking the Maunaloa area and his relationship with the mountain