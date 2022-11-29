The Conversation: Tourism marketing contract back to square one; Maunaloa eruption updates

Ten years ago, mother daughter duo Jeanne Clendenin and Liz DiCrosta, both from Hawaii, met up in San Francisco for a living donor liver transplant. Their story continues to this day because of the gift of life that Liz provided to her mom, and today we get to hear their story in celebration of their anniversary of their surgery. Fun fact: the liver can regenerate and grow larger after transplant than it was before!

