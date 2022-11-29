The Conversation: Tourism marketing contract back to square one; Maunaloa eruption updates
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow says officials are going back to the drawing board on a controversial multi-million dollar tourism market contract | Full Story
- USGS geologist Katie Mulliken has the view from Maunaloa as the eruption continues
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kevin Dayton tackles whether or not development should be allowed in risky lava zones | Full Story
- United Nations Assistant General Secretary Nikhil Seth and Chaminade University provost Lance Askildson discuss sustainability ahead of campus conference
- Big Island resident and entrepreneur Paige Brattin brings kid-friendly eye patches to market