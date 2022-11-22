The Conversation: Red Hill families anticipate safe holidays; Challenges emerge for Honolulu emergency medical workers
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports on the official Navy response to Red Hill one year after the discovery of the fuel leak | Full Story
- Bianca, a military spouse and parent affected by Red Hill looks forward to a fuel-free holiday season on the Mainland and expresses her concerns for families
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor John Hill reports on the foster care system and a foster family's abuse of its children | Full Story
- Dr. Jim Ireland, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Director notes increase of 9-1-1 calls increase and reports on recovery of Jeff Wilkinson and the challenges facing paramedics and emergency medical technicians
- Kay Howe, mother of a son affected by rat lungworm disease, reveals the challenge of her family's journey in her book Year of the Rat