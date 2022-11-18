Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Climate conference continues negotiations; Students look to save UH music program

Published November 18, 2022
climate change conference
Nariman El-Mofty/AP
Sameh Shoukry, president of the COP27 climate summit, center, speaks during the closing plenary session at the summit, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote discusses the sticking points in the negotiations at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly known as COP27
  • Celeste Connors, the executive director of Hawaii Green Growth, reflects on why action plans and blueprints to deal with rising sea levels and global warming are essential
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter James Gonser takes a look at one way Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan is attempting to rebuild community trust in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Ethnomusicology graduate Teri Skillman discusses rallying support to keep it the program from closing after the recent passing of its founder
  • Carol Culver, original Grease cast member and the director of Hawaii Children's Theatre's musical Seussical, talks about working with children and the return of live theater to Kauai
The Conversation climate changeenvironmentEducationArts & Culture
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
