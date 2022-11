Live musical theater returns to Kauaʻi after a long COVID-19 induced season of streaming shows.

Hawaiʻi Children's Theatre's fall musical Seussical will be in-person, featuring a cast of 42 adult and youth performers.

The Conversation’s Lillian Tsang caught up with the busy director and choreographer Carol Culver between rehearsals.

The show runs from Nov. 18 to 27, and tickets can be purchased online or at the door.