The Conversation: Veterans Day Hana Hou Show
- Retired Army Maj. Gen. Robert Lee describes World War II veterans of Chinese descent at the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony and the importance of all minority group veterans | Full Story
- Retired Army Lt. Col. Wilfredo Tungol reveals challenges faced by Filipino veterans, and the film Faces of Courage: Untold Stories of World War II Filipino Veterans | Full Story
- Filmmaker Samantha Farinella talks about Hunting in Wartime, her film about the Alaskan Tlingit tribe's Vietnam veterans | Full Story
- Kevin Kuroda, the nephew of 442nd Regimental Combat Team soldier Robert Kuroda, recounts the story of his uncle's class ring recovered in France after 80 years | Full Story