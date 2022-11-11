Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Veterans Day Hana Hou Show

Published November 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM HST
pearl harbor uss arizona veterans
Eugene Tanner/AP
/
FR168001 AP
FILE - Wreaths from the various branches of the military and State of Hawaiʻi are presented in shrine room of the USS Arizona Memorial Friday, Dec. 7, 2012, at Pearl Harbor, Hawaiʻi. Pearl Harbor Veterans from all over the country gathered at the World War II Valor In The Pacific National Monument remembering the 71st anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
  • Retired Army Maj. Gen. Robert Lee describes World War II veterans of Chinese descent at the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony and the importance of all minority group veterans | Full Story
  • Retired Army Lt. Col. Wilfredo Tungol reveals challenges faced by Filipino veterans, and the film Faces of Courage: Untold Stories of World War II Filipino Veterans | Full Story
  • Filmmaker Samantha Farinella talks about Hunting in Wartime, her film about the Alaskan Tlingit tribe's Vietnam veterans | Full Story
  • Kevin Kuroda, the nephew of 442nd Regimental Combat Team soldier Robert Kuroda, recounts the story of his uncle's class ring recovered in France after 80 years | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Militaryfilmhistoryimmigrationveterans
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes