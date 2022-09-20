Donate
The Conversation: Pivotal time for the automobile industry; Historical film dramatizes Koʻolau Rebellion

Published September 20, 2022 at 4:11 PM HST
People look at the first ever All-Electric Silverado during the New York International Auto Show in New York City on April 15.
Michael M. Santiago
/
Getty Images
People look at the first ever All-Electric Silverado during the New York International Auto Show in New York City on April 15.
  • Dan Ross, head of the Hawaiʻi Nurses Association, talks about the possibility of becoming a compact nursing state to address Hawaiʻi's nursing shortage
  • Dave Rolf of the Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association reviews the auto industry landscape
  • Honolulu Civil Beat public safety reporter James Gonser covers Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office seeking a special session to reverse a Hawaiʻi Supreme Court decision | Full Story
  • Film director and Kona-native David L. Cunningham premieres The Wind and The Reckoning, at the Boston Film Festival this Saturday, Sept. 24
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
