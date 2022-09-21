'The Wind and The Reckoning' filmmaker on bringing Hawaiian historical drama to the big screen

The new film, The Wind and The Reckoning, will make its world premiere at the Boston Film Festival this Saturday, Sept. 24. The historical drama tells the story of the Koʻolau Rebellion, also known as the Battle of Kalalau, that took place on Kauaʻi in the late 1800s.

NOAH HAMILTON /

The film stars veteran actor and Big Island resident Jason Scott Lee, and was directed by David L. Cunningham.

Cunningham grew up in Kona and graduated from Konawaena High School before attending film school at the University of Southern California. He’s directed more than a dozen films, four of which were either set in Hawaii or shot here.

The Conversation’s Russell Subiono got the opportunity to sit down with Cunningham to talk about his new film.

The Wind and The Reckoning will make its world premiere at the Boston Film Festival this Saturday, Sept. 24, before making the rounds on the film festival circuit.

Cunningham said The Wind and The Reckoning will be in Hawaiʻi theaters in November. If you’re in Indianapolis or San Diego, you can catch it at film festivals there next month. Click here for more information.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 20, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.