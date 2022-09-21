Donate
The Conversation

'The Wind and The Reckoning' filmmaker on bringing Hawaiian historical drama to the big screen

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published September 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST
Wind and Reckoning2.jpg
Courtesy The Wind and The Reckoning
Still from "The Wind and The Reckoning"

The new film, The Wind and The Reckoning, will make its world premiere at the Boston Film Festival this Saturday, Sept. 24. The historical drama tells the story of the Koʻolau Rebellion, also known as the Battle of Kalalau, that took place on Kauaʻi in the late 1800s.

Wind and Reckoning.jpg
NOAH HAMILTON
/

The film stars veteran actor and Big Island resident Jason Scott Lee, and was directed by David L. Cunningham.

Cunningham grew up in Kona and graduated from Konawaena High School before attending film school at the University of Southern California. He’s directed more than a dozen films, four of which were either set in Hawaii or shot here.

The Conversation’s Russell Subiono got the opportunity to sit down with Cunningham to talk about his new film.

The Wind and The Reckoning will make its world premiere at the Boston Film Festival this Saturday, Sept. 24, before making the rounds on the film festival circuit.

Cunningham said The Wind and The Reckoning will be in Hawaiʻi theaters in November. If you’re in Indianapolis or San Diego, you can catch it at film festivals there next month. Click here for more information.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 20, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
