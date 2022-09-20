Nurses union in favor of multi-state licensing agreement if safeguards in place

The pandemic has put in focus issues around our nursing shortage. If you recall, Gov. David Ige had to issue an emergency order to allow nurses licensed in other states, but not in Hawaiʻi, to work in the islands during our health crisis. We talked to Dan Ross, the head of the nurses union, who was encouraged that the Healthcare Association of Hawaii is talking about Hawaiʻi joining some 39 states to institute a nursing compact. HAH President and CEO Hilton Raethel said it is in early discussions with lawmakers about a bill to do just that. Ross, president at the Hawaii Nurses Association, spoke to HPR to explain the union’s position.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 20, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

