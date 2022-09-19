Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Head of Healthcare Association of Hawaii talks closed air ambulances, nursing agreements between states

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM HST
School nurses confront the coronavirus.
Janice Chang for NPR

The sudden shutdown of one of two air ambulance companies this month sent healthcare officials scrambling. Dealing with an abrupt void is one thing, but sorting through a nursing shortage is another. We talked with Hilton Raethal of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii about something called “compact nursing states.” Hawaiʻi is one of five states that doesn’t participate in a system that allows healthcare workers to work under reciprocal licensing.

Raethal addresses the shutdown of LifeSave KuPono, and talks about the challenges dealing with the healthcare worker shortage including our limited nursing staff and a concept of becoming a nursing compact state. Hawaiʻi is one of less than a half a dozen states that do not have an agreement to allow nurses flexibility when it comes to licensing in multiple states.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 1, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation health
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories