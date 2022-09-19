Head of Healthcare Association of Hawaii talks closed air ambulances, nursing agreements between states

The sudden shutdown of one of two air ambulance companies this month sent healthcare officials scrambling. Dealing with an abrupt void is one thing, but sorting through a nursing shortage is another. We talked with Hilton Raethal of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii about something called “compact nursing states.” Hawaiʻi is one of five states that doesn’t participate in a system that allows healthcare workers to work under reciprocal licensing.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 1, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.