The Conversation: Kona coffee crop, lawsuit update; Photographers go monochrome for new exhibit

Published September 13, 2022 at 2:31 PM HST
kona coffee
Malcom Manners
/
Flickr
  • The head of the Kona Coffee Farmers Association, Suzanne Shriner, provides an update on the 2022 crop and lawsuit settlement
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon shares Kauaʻi Police Department Chief Todd Raybuck's thoughts on concealed and open carry firearms in Hawaiʻi | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell takes a closer look at the GOP's primary election results in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Former Aloha United Way and Oʻahu YWCA CEO Susan Au Doyle shares her story about living with polio
  • Three photographers, Floyd Takeuchi, P.F. Bentley, and Ed Greevy, talk about their passion for the art and share the origins of their pieces featured in the Downtown Art Center exhibit, "Portraits in Monochrome."

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
