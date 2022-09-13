Donate
The Conversation

3 photographers join forces for powerful monochrome exhibit at Downtown Art Center

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM HST
IMG_6516.jpg
1 of 4  — IMG_6516.jpg
Photographers Ed Greevy, Floyd Takeuchi and PF Bentley are included in the "Portraits in Monochrome" exhibit at the Downtown Art Center on Oʻahu.
Catherine Cruz
IMG_6515.jpg
2 of 4  — IMG_6515.jpg
Photographers Ed Greevy, Floyd Takeuchi and PF Bentley are included in the "Portraits in Monochrome" exhibit at the Downtown Art Center on Oʻahu.
Catherine Cruz
IMG_6520.jpg
3 of 4  — IMG_6520.jpg
Photographers Ed Greevy, Floyd Takeuchi and PF Bentley are included in the "Portraits in Monochrome" exhibit at the Downtown Art Center on Oʻahu.
Catherine Cruz
IMG_6518.jpg
4 of 4  — IMG_6518.jpg
Photographers Ed Greevy, Floyd Takeuchi and PF Bentley are included in the "Portraits in Monochrome" exhibit at the Downtown Art Center on Oʻahu.
Catherine Cruz

Three photographers. One show. It’s entitled "Portraits in Monochrome." Floyd Takeuchi curated the exhibit at the Downtown Art Center. It features black and white images from across the community taken by three longtime friends.

Photojournalist PF Bentley features Molokaʻi residents, an island which he calls home. Bentley is an award-winning Time magazine photographer and most recently was with Honolulu Civil Beat.

Ed Greevy is a longtime photojournalist who has documented the roots of the Hawaiian Renaissance Movement. His portraits focus on the fight to gain access to Mākua Valley which has been under military control for decades.

Finally, Takeuchi's images focus on the power of a skirt. Takeuchi takes a Micronesian skirt — and flips its image. He challenges you to look past prejudice and see how female leaders in the matriarchal society are claiming their power back.

The Conversation sat down with the artists at the opening of the show to learn more.

The show runs through the end of October. The gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 13, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation artphotographydowntown art center
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
