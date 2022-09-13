3 photographers join forces for powerful monochrome exhibit at Downtown Art Center

Three photographers. One show. It’s entitled "Portraits in Monochrome." Floyd Takeuchi curated the exhibit at the Downtown Art Center. It features black and white images from across the community taken by three longtime friends.

Photojournalist PF Bentley features Molokaʻi residents, an island which he calls home. Bentley is an award-winning Time magazine photographer and most recently was with Honolulu Civil Beat.

Ed Greevy is a longtime photojournalist who has documented the roots of the Hawaiian Renaissance Movement. His portraits focus on the fight to gain access to Mākua Valley which has been under military control for decades.

Finally, Takeuchi's images focus on the power of a skirt. Takeuchi takes a Micronesian skirt — and flips its image. He challenges you to look past prejudice and see how female leaders in the matriarchal society are claiming their power back.

The Conversation sat down with the artists at the opening of the show to learn more.

The show runs through the end of October. The gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 13, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.