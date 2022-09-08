The Conversation: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II; Avian flu in marine animals
- Ian Capps, native Londoner and host of HPR's classical music program The Early Muse, reflects on his memories of Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II | Full Story
- Local broadcaster Emme Tomimbang shares the life of polio survivor and former Hawaiʻi First Lady Beatrice Burns | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair highlights a story about offshore money and elections in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Monk Seal Program lead scientist Michelle Barbieri discusses the risk of Hawaiʻi marine life contracting avian flu after the virus was found in a dolphin in Florida and seals in Maine. | Full Story
- The leaders of a Polynesian agroforestry pilot project on the Big Island — NOAA Coordinator Pua Kamaka and President of the Keaukaha Pana'ewa Farmers Association Maile Lu'uwai — talk about akamai agriculture | Full Story