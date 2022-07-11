Donate
The Conversation: Remembering Japan PM Shinzo Abe; Honolulu rail faces more challenges ahead

Published July 11, 2022 at 1:54 PM HST
Shinzo Abe, Barack Obama
Carolyn Kaster/AP
/
AP
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, joined by President Barack Obama, standing right, greets World War II Pearl Harbor survivors on Kilo Pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial, part of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaiʻi, adjacent to Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, as part of a ceremony to honor those killed in the Japanese attack on the naval harbor. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • HPR News Director Bill Dorman discusses the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Those who wish to pay their respects can visit the office of the Consulate-General of Japan
  • CEO of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Lori Kahikina outlines the challenges ahead for the Honolulu rail project
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kirsten Downey explains the thousands of job vacancies in the City and County of Honolulu | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Casey Harlow describes the cautious optimism among many restaurant owners as their businesses recover from the pandemic | Full Story
  • Bikeshare Hawaii Senior Marketing Manager Kelsey Colpitts reflects on the Biki bike program for its five-year anniversary

The Conversation JapanHonolulu railHonolulu Authority for Rapid TransportationrestaurantsBikeshare Hawaii
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Casey Harlow
Casey Harlow is an HPR reporter and occasionally fills in as local host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Contact him at charlow@hawaiipublicradio.org or on Twitter (@CaseyHarlow).
