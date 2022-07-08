Donate
The Conversation: Revisiting the power of poetry

Published July 8, 2022
  • Poet Craig Santos Perez shares "Rings of Fire" from Habitat Threshold, a collection of eco-poems released during the pandemic | Full Story
  • Aiko Yamashiro, director for the Hawaii Council for the Humanities, talks about the importance of poetry and establishing a yearly state poet laureate. Kalehua Fung, Hawaiʻi's 2022 Youth Poet Laureate, opens up on the process of poetry and her piece "Ode to Messes" | Full Story
  • Poet Joseph Stanton turns to the natural world for inspiration | Full Story
  • Poet Noʻu Revilla explores the complexity of aloha through poetic form | Full Story

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
