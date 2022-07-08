The Conversation: Revisiting the power of poetry
Poet Craig Santos Perez shares "Rings of Fire" from Habitat Threshold, a collection of eco-poems released during the pandemic
Aiko Yamashiro, director for the Hawaii Council for the Humanities, talks about the importance of poetry and establishing a yearly state poet laureate. Kalehua Fung, Hawaiʻi's 2022 Youth Poet Laureate, opens up on the process of poetry and her piece "Ode to Messes"
Poet Joseph Stanton turns to the natural world for inspiration
Poet Noʻu Revilla explores the complexity of aloha through poetic form