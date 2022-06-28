Donate
The Conversation: Gov. Ige targets 30 bills for potential veto; Impact of federal tax holiday on Hawaiʻi

Published June 28, 2022 at 12:48 PM HST
david ige 062722
Office of Gov. David Ige
/
Flickr
Gov. David Ige announces his Intent to Veto list on June 27, 2022.
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon gives us the rundown on the 30 bills Gov. David Ige plans to veto
  • State tax collector Isaac Choy explains how the federal gas tax holiday will — and won't — affect Hawaiʻi
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Anita Hofschneider continues her deep-dive into the dialysis industry in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Dr. Douglas Kwock, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, describes the turnout at the first keiki vaccine clinics | Clinic options from The Queens Health System or Kaiser Permanente
  • Master storyteller Lopaka Kapanui tells "Chicken Skin Ghost Stories" as he prepares for his show on Wednesday at Hawaiʻi Theatre

Tags

The Conversation politicsDavid Igecoronavirustheatre
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
