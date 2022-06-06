The Conversation: Wildfire prevention across Hawaiʻi; Local author talks debut novel
- Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization's Elizabeth Pickett shares more information about their fire prevention campaign | Full Story
- Lt. Col. Kevin Cronin, garrison commander of Pōhakuloa Training Area, discusses the military's land leases with the state that are due to expire in 2029 | Draft EIS | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kevin Dayton takes a deeper dive into the Hawaiian vote for the upcoming election in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow breaks down Covid vaccine impacts on local children ages 5 to 11 | Full Story
- Local author Joseph Han discusses his debut novel, "Nuclear Family," that explores the Korean diaspora in Hawaiʻi, with a touch of magical realism | da Shop book launch | Full Story