The Conversation: Hawaiʻi architect's legacy; New images in the state archives

Published June 3, 2022 at 2:01 PM HST
USS_Arizona_Memorial_WC.JPG
Wikimedia Commons
/
  • Professors Axel Schmitzberger and Laura McGuire explain the influence of modernist architect Alfred Preis, designer of the USS Arizona Memorial | Full Story
  • State archivist Adam Jansen offers a sneak peek of the new online images copied from thousands of glass prints in the state's collection | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra focuses on a faulty fire suppression system at the Navy’s Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Tank Facility | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival founder Chris Yick tells us what's in store this season | Full Story
  • Alisha Chauhan from the Pacific Whale Foundation on what to look out for at the World Whale Film Festival | Full Story

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
