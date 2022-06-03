The Conversation: Hawaiʻi architect's legacy; New images in the state archives
- Professors Axel Schmitzberger and Laura McGuire explain the influence of modernist architect Alfred Preis, designer of the USS Arizona Memorial | Full Story
- State archivist Adam Jansen offers a sneak peek of the new online images copied from thousands of glass prints in the state's collection | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra focuses on a faulty fire suppression system at the Navy’s Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Tank Facility | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival founder Chris Yick tells us what's in store this season | Full Story
- Alisha Chauhan from the Pacific Whale Foundation on what to look out for at the World Whale Film Festival | Full Story