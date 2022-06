The Hawaiʻi State Archives launched 1,000 new images online this week from a collection of over 20,000 glass plate negatives of life in Hawaiʻi from about 1880 to 1925. The Conversation talked to state archivist Adam Jansen about the never before seen images from Hawaiʻi's history.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 3, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.