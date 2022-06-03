World Whale Film Festival on Maui hopes to inspire action for ocean conservation

To mark World Oceans Day on June 8, one of the events planned is a film festival centered around one of the most amazing creatures found in our oceans — whales. The Conversation talked to film festival director Alisha Chauhan with the Pacific Whale Foundation about what's in store.

The World Whale Film Festival takes place on Maui on June 8. The online portion runs from June 8 to 30. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 3, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.