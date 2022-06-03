Donate
The Conversation

World Whale Film Festival on Maui hopes to inspire action for ocean conservation

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 3, 2022 at 5:43 PM HST
humpback_whale.jpg
Jason Moore
/
Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary

To mark World Oceans Day on June 8, one of the events planned is a film festival centered around one of the most amazing creatures found in our oceans — whales. The Conversation talked to film festival director Alisha Chauhan with the Pacific Whale Foundation about what's in store.

The World Whale Film Festival takes place on Maui on June 8. The online portion runs from June 8 to 30. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 3, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
