Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

New Pearl Harbor exhibit recognizes USS Arizona Memorial architect Alfred Preis

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 3, 2022 at 4:32 PM HST
Alfred Preis speaking at the 50th anniversary of Pearl Harbor
Alfred Preis Displaced Exhibit
/
.
Alfred Preis, designer of the USS Arizona Memorial, speaks during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Some called him the art czar. Architect Alfred Preis was about Modernism and more. The exhibit “Alfred Pries Displaced” opened on Memorial Day to mark the 60th anniversary of the USS Arizona Memorial, which Preis designed.

The Conversation talked to two people who have poured over his work: Cal Poly Pomona professor Axel Schmitzberger and University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor Laura McGuire, who is writing his biography. Schmitzberger says people may not realize that Preis’ influence in Hawaiʻi is far-reaching and long-lasting.

The exhibit runs through July 15. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 3, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation USS ArizonaMilitaryartArizona Memorialhistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Content