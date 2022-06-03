New Pearl Harbor exhibit recognizes USS Arizona Memorial architect Alfred Preis

Some called him the art czar. Architect Alfred Preis was about Modernism and more. The exhibit “Alfred Pries Displaced” opened on Memorial Day to mark the 60th anniversary of the USS Arizona Memorial, which Preis designed.

The Conversation talked to two people who have poured over his work: Cal Poly Pomona professor Axel Schmitzberger and University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor Laura McGuire, who is writing his biography. Schmitzberger says people may not realize that Preis’ influence in Hawaiʻi is far-reaching and long-lasting.

The exhibit runs through July 15. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 3, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.