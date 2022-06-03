Donate
The Conversation

Hawaii Chamber Music Festival concert series pays tribute to music educator Ellen Masaki

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM HST
An upcoming Hawaii Chamber Music Festival concert series will pay tribute to local music educator Ellen Masaki. Chris Yick, co-founder of HCMF and a Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra musician, shared what's in store for the upcoming concerts — in some unexpected venues.

The Ellen Masaki ʻOhana Series kicks off on June 11. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 3, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
