Hawaii Chamber Music Festival concert series pays tribute to music educator Ellen Masaki

An upcoming Hawaii Chamber Music Festival concert series will pay tribute to local music educator Ellen Masaki. Chris Yick, co-founder of HCMF and a Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra musician, shared what's in store for the upcoming concerts — in some unexpected venues.

The Ellen Masaki ʻOhana Series kicks off on June 11. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 3, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.