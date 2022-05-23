The Conversation: Point-in-time count; Is it time to overhaul the Jones Act?
- Laura Thielen, Executive Director of Partners in Care, outlines the results of latest Point-In-Time count | Full Story
- Mike Hansen, President of the Hawaii Shippers Council, says it's time to overhaul the Jones Act | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn looks at sandalwood reforestation on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story
- Gwen Jacobs, Program Director for the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, talks about how $20 million is set to fund a climate data portal | Full Story
- James Bruch, Natural Resource Specialist for the Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission, explains the initiative to restore Kahoʻolawe's topsoil through biochar | Full Story