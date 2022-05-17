Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Beware new avian flu hitches ride on migratory birds; Healing powers of taro patch

Published May 17, 2022 at 1:45 PM HST
ann_tanimoto-johnson__kolea.jpg
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
/
Kolea
  • Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Gibbs worries that Hawaiʻi's wild bird populations are at risk of catching new avian flu with the return of migratory birds | Full Story
  • Belinda Aquino, University of Hawaiʻi emeritus professor of Philippine studies, along with community activists Gary Ladao and Rose Churma voice their disbelief at the validity of the Philippine presidential election results | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair joins us for today's Reality Check about hemp industry progress hampered by over-regulation | Full Story
  • Mark Kunimune, the Clinical Coordinator at Kapiʻolani Community College's Emergency Medical Services Department, shares the healing powers of Kailua's Ho’okua’āina taro fields | Full Story

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
