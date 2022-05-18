Some Filipinos in Hawaiʻi voice concern about Marcos-Duterte ticket

Belinda Aquino is a University of Hawai'i emeritus professor of Philippine studies who was blacklisted under former President Ferdinand Marcos' regime. As a college student attending Cornell, she didn't return to her homeland for decades and ended up in Hawai'i. The Conversation talked to her following the election of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., also known as Bongbong.

Those who share Aquino’s concerns about the election results gathered Sunday at Ala Moana Beach Park where they have met every weekend for the last four months. They hoped to convince some of the thousands of Hawai'i residents eligible to vote in the Philippines election to cast a vote for Leni Robredo. Attendees Gary Ladao and Rose Churma also shared their thoughts on the election.

Filipino-American journalist Maria Ressa will take part in the East-West Center International Media Conference next month in Honolulu. Ressa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her coverage of the human rights violations of the Duterte administration. This interview aired on The Conversation on May 17, 2022.