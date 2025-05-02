Filipino Fiesta on Oʻahu to pay respects to Vancouver community

Organizers of the Filipino Fiesta on Oʻahu say they’re bumping up security following the deadly attack in Vancouver that killed 11 people and left more than two dozen injured.

Andrea Christina Caymo-Kauhanen, the executive director of the Filipino Community Center, said that while the attack at last week’s event in Canada wasn't racially motivated, she wanted to take extra precautions.

“It’s more of an attack by someone who has mental issues,” she said. “So what are we going to do in cases where we experience these things? We’ve already spoken with the authorities.”

The tragedy in Vancouver happened during the Lapu Lapu Day event, a Filipino cultural celebration commemorating the late Filipino leader Datu Lapu Lapu, who defeated Ferdinand Magellan in 1521. It is the Philippines' first resistance against foreign powers.

The annual Filipino Fiesta on Oʻahu is the largest celebration of Filipino culture, which will kick off its festivities this Saturday. It’s geared towards Flores De Mayo.

Caymo-Kauhanen, a Filipino immigrant, said the festival will start with a moment of silence to stand in solidarity for the victims of last week’s festival in Vancouver.

“It’s so sad to see people getting hurt when they go to an event to celebrate their culture,” she said.

While the festival is in its 32nd year, the event goes back to 1993. It was started by L&L Drive-Inn founder Eddie Flores.

The event was first held at Kapiʻolani Park before moving to the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu.

More than 30 performers and cultural groups will take the stage, with Filipino musician AJ Rafael headlining this year’s event. The opening performance will be Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winner Keilana.

Caymo-Kauhanen said her favorite part of the festival is the cultural village.

“We have more than 7,000 islands, and each of the island groups have their own customs and traditions,” she said.

Other festivities include food vendors and an ube ice cream eating contest.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free parking and shuttle services will be available from August Ahrens Elementary School and Waipahu United Church of Chist. Event organizers also said visitors can take the Skyline to Pouhala Station, which is a walk away from the Filipino Community Center and Hans L'Orange Park.