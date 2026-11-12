The Conversation: Honouliuli Internment Camp tours; Homeroom Hawaiʻi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Savannah Harriman Pote reports on what is — and isn't — driving up power bills on Hawaiʻi | Full Story
- Christine Ogura, of the National Park Service, explains the history of the Honouliuli Internment Camp, which is now open for guided tours
- The Friends of ʻIolani Palace celebrate their 60th anniversary with a fundraising gala
- Halloween festivities take over on Homeroom Hawaiʻi
- Musician Anju Madoka shares the sounds of shamisen and the fun of festival folk music with a new generation