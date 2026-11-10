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The Conversation

The Conversation: Recovering WWII remains; Protect Kahoʻolawe anniversary

By Catherine Cruz
Published November 10, 2026 at 11:47 AM HST
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An undated photo of the Oryoku Maru, a WWII POW transport ship that was sunk by American aircraft in Subic Bay.
Wikimedia Commons
An undated photo of the Oryoku Maru, a WWII POW transport ship that was sunk by American aircraft in Subic Bay.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.  

  • Kelly McKeague, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, shares updates on efforts to recover artifacts from a sunken WWII battleship
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Thomas Heaton reports on an imposter invasive species site posing as an official government page | Full Story
  • The Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana prepares for its 50th Anniversary Concert & Celebration
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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