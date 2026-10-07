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The Conversation

The Conversation: Tourism troubles; Wahine in the workforce

By Catherine Cruz,
Jacob Aloi
Published October 7, 2026 at 11:23 AM HST
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FILE - Tourists at the Hālona Blowhole Lookout on Oʻahu.
Wikimedia Commons
FILE - Tourists at the Hālona Blowhole Lookout on Oʻahu.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Jacob Aloi
Jacob Aloi is the executive producer of HPR’s daily news program “The Conversation.” Contact Jacob at jaloi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jacob Aloi
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