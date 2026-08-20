The Conversation: Preparing for potential storms; Homeroom Hawaiʻi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Gov. Josh Green shares information about another potential tropical storm, and why hurricane season isn’t over
- HPR’s DW Gibson presents Homeroom Hawaiʻi, a new HPR segment that shares the stories of students and staff across Hawaiʻi’s schools
- Scientists Rob Fleischer and Michael Campana, of the Smithsonian Institution, unlock the ‘ancient DNA’ of the extinct Lānaʻi hookbill
- HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on an art exhibit built around American Sign Language