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The Conversation

The Conversation: Preparing for potential storms; Homeroom Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published August 20, 2026 at 11:31 AM HST
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While Hurricane Lala churns over the Central Pacific, newly-formed Tropical Depression Two-C is slowly gaining strength and is forecasted to head in the general direction of Hawai’i. (Aug. 20, 2026)
CIRA Satellite Library
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NOAA
While Hurricane Lala churns over the Central Pacific, newly-formed Tropical Depression Two-C is slowly gaining strength and is forecasted to head in the general direction of Hawai’i. (Aug. 20, 2026)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Gov. Josh Green shares information about another potential tropical storm, and why hurricane season isn’t over
  • HPR’s DW Gibson presents Homeroom Hawaiʻi, a new HPR segment that shares the stories of students and staff across Hawaiʻi’s schools 
  • Scientists Rob Fleischer and Michael Campana, of the Smithsonian Institution, unlock the ‘ancient DNA’ of the extinct Lānaʻi hookbill
  • HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on an art exhibit built around American Sign Language
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The Conversation Hurricane SeasonEducationScienceNative BirdsArt
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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