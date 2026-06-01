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The Conversation

A call-in show on hurricane preparedness

By Robbie Dingeman
Published June 1, 2026 at 8:51 AM HST
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Sophia McCullough
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HPR

Monday marks the start of hurricane season, and the National Weather Service is forecasting up to 13 tropical cyclones across the central Pacific. Today, our panel will discuss what we can do now to best prepare for the possible hurricanes ahead. Our guests are:

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The Conversation WeatherUniversity of Hawai‘iNOAAHonolulu Board of Water Supply
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