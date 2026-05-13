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The Conversation

The Conversation: Hurricane prep, Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderKevin Allen
Published May 13, 2026 at 10:42 AM HST
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A Hawaiian monk seal and her newborn pup are seen on a Waikiki beach in Honolulu on June 29, 2017. U.S. officials on Thursday, June 20, 2024, said they fined two Hawaii residents $20,000 for their alleged roles in the fatal mauling of a female Hawaiian monk seal pup by unleashed dogs.
Audrey McAvoy
/
AP
A Hawaiian monk seal and her newborn pup are seen on a Waikiki beach in Honolulu on June 29, 2017. U.S. officials on Thursday, June 20, 2024, said they fined two Hawaii residents $20,000 for their alleged roles in the fatal mauling of a female Hawaiian monk seal pup by unleashed dogs.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Ernie Lau, Chief Engineer of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, discusses how to prepare for hurricane season 
  • Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative’s Colleen Uechi reports on the coastal erosion threatening a historic Buddhist temple on Maui | Full Story
  • Imke de Pater, professor emerita at UC Berkeley, shares how data from the Keck Observatory on Maunakea has helped solve the mystery of Uranus’ rings | Read the article 
  • Jon Gelman and McKinley Walter, of Hawai’i Marine Animal Response, discuss recent viral news of a man throwing a rock at a monk seal— and what to do when you see animals in danger | HMAR Open House
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The Conversation Honolulu Board of Water SupplyWeatherMauiAstronomyMarine Biology
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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