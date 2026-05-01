A call-in show on the local lei industry this May Day

Today, our panel discusses all thing lei on this May Day! The local lei industry has faced tough times, and flooding from the recent Kona low storms have only added to our floral woes. Our guests are:



Brook Mahealani Lee, Secretary of BEHawaiʻi, which runs the Lei Poinaʻole Project

Alberto Ricordi, Assistant Extension Agent at the UH College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience

Eric Tanouye, President of Green Point Nurseries in Hilo

What's up with the rising price of lei? Share your thoughts with our guests during the live show by calling 808-941-3689.

Before and after the show, send a note to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org or leave a voicemail on our talkback line at 808-792-8217.