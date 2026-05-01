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The Conversation

A call-in show on the local lei industry this May Day

By Catherine Cruz
Published May 1, 2026 at 9:55 AM HST
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Sam Say, owner of M.P. Lei Shop, strings flowers to make a lei at his shop in Chinatown, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
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Sam Say, owner of M.P. Lei Shop, strings flowers to make a lei at his shop in Chinatown, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Today, our panel discusses all thing lei on this May Day! The local lei industry has faced tough times, and flooding from the recent Kona low storms have only added to our floral woes. Our guests are:

What's up with the rising price of lei? Share your thoughts with our guests during the live show by calling 808-941-3689.

Before and after the show, send a note to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org or leave a voicemail on our talkback line at 808-792-8217.

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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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