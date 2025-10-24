The Conversation: Pohoiki Boat Ramp; Chinatown's Pasta Boys
- State Sen. Joy San Buenaventura of Hawaiʻi Island responds to the failure of the Pohoiki Boat Ramp dredging project
- The Overstory's Noelle Fujii-Oride reports on Kauaʻi's effort to step up wildfire prevention measures in plantation communities | Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol speaks to the makers of the award-winning documentary "Lāhainā Rising"
- Louis Miller and Jon Holshue, aka The Pasta Boys, dish up homemade noodles at Proof Social Club in Chinatown
- Downtown Art Center Executive Director Sandra Pohl talks about a new photography exhibit documenting Central Honolulu