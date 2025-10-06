© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. shutdown; Deep-sea mining

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published October 6, 2025 at 11:05 AM HST
Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, speaks at the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Justice Department as attorney general, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono talks about efforts to reopen the federal government as the shutdown drags into its second week
  • Researchers Aaron Judah and Jeff Drazen raise alarms about the impact of deep-sea mining on marine life in a new study
  • University of Hawaiʻi professor Mark Branner and graduate theater students Cameryn Richardson and Jack Romans discuss "Enough," a showcase of short plays that confront gun violence and premieres tonight
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on a youth orchestra recording an original score for the local film "The Arrangements" | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
