The Conversation: Aloha Stadium; Hawaiʻi landowners
- Steve Wood, president of the Aiea Community Board, discusses concerns he's heard from the community about the development of the new Aloha Stadium
- Freelance investigative reporter Guthrie Scrimgeour reports on the Robinson family's ownership of 100,000 acres of Hawaiʻi land, including the island of Niʻihau | Read the Business Insider article
- Rep. Trish La Chica on a new pilot carpooling program to get keiki to school amid the state's school bus driver shortage
- Liane Briggs, co-chair for the Honolulu Community Gardens 50th Anniversary, and Kate Eichstaedt, community gardens coordinator, share about a celebration marking 50 years of community gardening