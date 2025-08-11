The Conversation: Live from Fort Street Mall; Revitalizing downtown Honolulu

Today on The Conversation, we're broadcasting live from Fort Street Mall and exploring plans to revitalize downtown Honolulu:



Honolulu City Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam discusses a proposal to create a downtown business improvement district | Read Bill 51

Victor Lim, chair of the Fort Street Business Improvement District, shares the history of Fort Street Mall

Avalon CEO Christine Camp shares her thoughts on what a downtown improvement district would mean for local businesses in the area

Chris Fong with Tradewind Capital discusses support for a downtown improvement district

