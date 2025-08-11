© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
'It's our backyard': Investment firm on supporting a Honolulu business district

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 11, 2025 at 3:20 PM HST
A photo of downtown Honolulu at the intersection of Bishop and Queen streets.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Tradewind Capital doesn’t own land within the boundaries of the proposed downtown Honolulu business improvement district, but its family of companies is headquartered in the area, and more than 500 of its employees work there.

The Conversation spoke to Senior Investment Associate Chris Fong about why the company feels strongly about creating a downtown business district.

Tradewind Capital's companies include Island Insurance, Atlas Insurance, Pyramid Insurance and Pacxa.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 11, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
