'It's our backyard': Investment firm on supporting a Honolulu business district

Tradewind Capital doesn’t own land within the boundaries of the proposed downtown Honolulu business improvement district, but its family of companies is headquartered in the area, and more than 500 of its employees work there.

The Conversation spoke to Senior Investment Associate Chris Fong about why the company feels strongly about creating a downtown business district.

Tradewind Capital's companies include Island Insurance, Atlas Insurance, Pyramid Insurance and Pacxa.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 11, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.