Fort Street Mall improvement group supports bringing in more businesses

While the example of the Waikīkī Business Improvement District is held out as a model. It might not be known that a proposed downtown business improvement district would essentially expand on one that exists for Fort Street Mall.

Local developers and leaders from the real estate industry, like aio's Duane Kurisu, Avalon Group CEO Christine Camp and others, have been involved in such efforts.

The Conversation spoke to Honolulu businessman Victor Lim, chair of the Fort Street Mall Business Improvement District, which stretches from Ala Moana Boulevard to Beretania Street.

"This is almost like a deja vu. About 20-plus years ago, the state economy was actually in a similar situation," he said. "The trajectory was that a lot of buildings, a lot of shop spaces, was empty for similar reasons. So we figured that if we pooled our resources and cleaned the place up and put some energy in it and make it safer, that we will be able to attract businesses to come back. ... And so all the building owners decided to tax themselves, and then use the funds to really create this BID, and our primary purpose was cleanliness and security."

Lim is solidly behind a plan to expand the boundaries from Nuʻuanu Avenue to Richards Street.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 11, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.