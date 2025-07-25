The Conservation hana hou: Hawaiʻi's specialty crops
Today, we're revisiting conversations with local farmers to give the spotlight to some of Hawaiʻi's lesser-known specialty crops:
- Jamie Woodburn of Maui Olive Company brings in a record harvest of olives from his Upcountry orchard | Full Story (Dec. 2024)
- Clark Hashimoto of Hashimoto Persimmon Products tends to decades-old persimmon trees planted by his grandfather in Kula | Full Story (Nov. 2020)
- Linda and Scott Neuman of Neu Mana Hui Farm cultivate cashews on Kauaʻi | Full Story (March 2021)
- North Shore cashew farmer Frank Hinshaw encourages others to support niche crops
- Kauaʻi farmer Jerry Ornellas works to revive rice as a stable crop in Hawaiʻi | Full Story (Nov. 2020)