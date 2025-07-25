© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The U.S. House has voted to eliminate federal funding to public media. Now more than ever, our community can keep HPR going strong. Donate now >>
The Conversation

The Conservation hana hou: Hawaiʻi's specialty crops

By Catherine Cruz
Published July 25, 2025 at 11:49 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Courtesy Maui Olive Company

Today, we're revisiting conversations with local farmers to give the spotlight to some of Hawaiʻi's lesser-known specialty crops:

  • Jamie Woodburn of Maui Olive Company brings in a record harvest of olives from his Upcountry orchard | Full Story (Dec. 2024)
  • Clark Hashimoto of Hashimoto Persimmon Products tends to decades-old persimmon trees planted by his grandfather in Kula | Full Story (Nov. 2020)
  • Linda and Scott Neuman of Neu Mana Hui Farm cultivate cashews on Kauaʻi | Full Story (March 2021)
  • North Shore cashew farmer Frank Hinshaw encourages others to support niche crops
  • Kauaʻi farmer Jerry Ornellas works to revive rice as a stable crop in Hawaiʻi | Full Story (Nov. 2020)
Tags
The Conversation Agriculture
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes