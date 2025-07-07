The Conservation: Tourism; Pope Leo XIV's ancestry
- Keith Vieira with KV & Associates Hospitality Consultants shares his outlook on tourism | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Matthew Leonard reports on how Hawaiʻi's lack of a federal halfway house complicates residents' reentry into the community after serving time in federal prison | Full Story
- Genealogist Jari Honora talks about Pope Leo XIV's ancestry as Hawaiʻi marks nearly two centuries since the first arrival of a Catholic priest in the islands | Full Story
- Maui Nui Marine Resource Council science director John Starmer explains how volunteers are using limu to monitor water quality | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the work of photographer Kapulani Landgraf, who has captured the controversy over the construction of the Interstate H-3 on Oʻahu | Full Story