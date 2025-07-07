© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conservation: Tourism; Pope Leo XIV's ancestry

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published July 7, 2025 at 11:33 AM HST
Pope Leo XIV meets with members of the international media in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
  • Keith Vieira with KV & Associates Hospitality Consultants shares his outlook on tourism | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Matthew Leonard reports on how Hawaiʻi's lack of a federal halfway house complicates residents' reentry into the community after serving time in federal prison | Full Story
  • Genealogist Jari Honora talks about Pope Leo XIV's ancestry as Hawaiʻi marks nearly two centuries since the first arrival of a Catholic priest in the islands | Full Story
  • Maui Nui Marine Resource Council science director John Starmer explains how volunteers are using limu to monitor water quality | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the work of photographer Kapulani Landgraf, who has captured the controversy over the construction of the Interstate H-3 on Oʻahu | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
