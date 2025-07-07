© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Genealogist traces Pope Leo XIV's family roots to New Orleans

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 7, 2025 at 4:35 PM HST
Jari Honora is a certified genealogist and historian in New Orleans, LA.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Jari Honora is a certified genealogist and historian in New Orleans.

On this day, 198 years ago, the first Catholic priest set foot in the islands. As the Diocese of Honolulu begins to celebrate its bicentennial, it is extending an invitation for Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, to visit the islands to help mark the event.

As we consider the anniversary, we thought we would take you to New Orleans, a community whose diverse population of West Africans, Italians, Spanish, Portuguese, and French was united by one thing: the Catholic Church.

On a recent trip to NOLA, we connected with genealogist Jari Honora. He is the family historian with the Historic New Orleans Collection who discovered that Pope Leo’s mother’s family hails from the Big Easy and that his roots run deep at the city’s St. Louis Cathedral.

St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, LA.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 7, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
The Conversation ReligionHistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
