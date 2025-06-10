The Conversation: The future of public media; Kuleana lands
- HPR's Bill Dorman breaks down the brewing fight over public media funding | Read the update from HPR's CEO Meredith Artley | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Stewart Yerton reports on how māmaki tea producers turned the tide on a bill meant to regulate their nascent industry | Full Story
- Hi’ilei Hobart, assistant professor of Native and Indigenous Studies at Yale University, digs into her family history after inheriting kuleana lands in Pauoa Valley | Read Hobart's article | Full Story
- Violinist Markus Mars composes music with recordings of Kīlauea's eruptions | Listen to Mars' album | Full Story