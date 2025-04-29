The Conversation: Trump's 100 days in office; DOGE impact tracker
- Former University of Hawaiʻi William S. Richardson School of Law Dean Avi Soifer reflects on the rule of law during President Trump's second 100 days in office | Full Story
- Capital & Main Senior Reporter Marcus Baram talks about the launch of his newsroom's DOGE Impact Tracker | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's John Hill shares findings from a deep dive into the state's reports on fatal child abuse cases | Full Story
- Belgian luthier Tim Duerinck plays a tune on a cello made from flax fiber | Full Story